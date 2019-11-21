CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Oregon State baseball team has 21 games against 2019 NCAA postseason teams in its 2020 schedule, which was released on Thursday.

Pat Casey Head Baseball Coach Mitch Canham’s first game at the helm of the program is set for Feb. 14 versus Gonzaga in Surprise, Ariz. It’s the first of four in Arizona, with the Beavers also slated to take on New Mexico and BYU, and a second game against Gonzaga.

Then the Beavers will play their first of 21 against NCAA postseason teams when making a three-game visit to Mississippi State Feb. 21-23. The teams last met in the 2018 College World Series when the Beavers defeated the Bulldogs twice to advance to the CWS Finals.

Twelve of the 21 games versus 2019 postseason clubs come at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field. OSU will open play at home March 6 to start a three-game series against UC Santa Barbara. That comes after playing four at San Diego State the previous weekend.

Arizona State (March 20-22), Stanford (April 9-11) and UCLA (April 24-26) also visit Goss. Oregon State will also host Oregon (April 3-5) and Washington (May 15-17) in conference action while Seattle (April 7), Gonzaga (April 13-14), Cal State Bakersfield (April 27) and Portland (May 12) also visit Corvallis, giving the Beavers 23 home dates in 2019.

Canham’s first Pac-12 series comes March 13-15 at Arizona. The Beavers will also visit California (March 27-29), Utah (April 17-19), USC (May 8-10) and Washington State (May 22-24). The Beavers will also visit Oregon (May 5 and May 19), Portland (April 21 in Hillsboro) and Oklahoma State (May 1-3) in non-conference play.

Dates are all subject to change depending on Pac-12 television broadcasts. Those selections will be announced at a later date.

