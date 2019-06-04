- Rutschman didn't know he was going to go No. 1 overall until just moments before it happened. Orioles kept their cards very close to the vest during the draft process.

- While it's still quite early in the process, one of the biggest questions that's been asked about Adley is just how soon he's going to start playing and where that's going to be. Adley noted that he's likely to learn his assignment once he gets to Baltimore.

- The interesting thing about the Orioles is that all of their minor league affiliates are located in Maryland, rather than spread out across multiple states. That's likely to benefit Rutschman early as he'll be in prime position to rise up the minor league ranks quickly.

- When asked about his biggest strengths as a catcher, Rutschman noted his work ethic, his ability to work with a variety of pitchers, and control the game from behind the plate.

- Rutschman noted that Albert Pujols was and is a guy that he really looks up to in the MLB. He said that he looked to guys who were at the top of their game and humble at the same time.