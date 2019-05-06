The No. 12 Oregon State baseball team suffered one of its worst setbacks in recent memory this past weekend, getting swept at home by Oklahoma State in three games. Despite the losses to Oklahoma State and Gonzaga pushing the Beavers' losing streak to four games, there's plenty of time left to right the ship, and here's three reasons why Oregon State will turn it around.

With the low point in the 2019 season hopefully behind the No. 12 Oregon State baseball team, it's all about response from the leadership of the team moving forward that will determine just how far this team goes. .

Think back to media day... Interim head coach Pat Bailey was stepping into the impossible position of succeeding a potential Hall of Fame coach and trying to follow up a national title in his first season.

To help navigate his first season, Bailey brought a new tweak to the program by creating a close group that would be the voice for the team. That group is Adley Rutschman, Bryce Fehmel, Zak Taylor, Preston Jones and Andy Armstrong.

“I have an inner circle. I have five players in it, including those three, and I meet with those guys almost every week, just to discuss how things are going,” Bailey said back on media day. “I firmly believe that players are the foundation of your program… They’re the boots on the ground and leadership starts from the ground up.”

Bailey, who's as even-keeled as they come, developed an inner-circle of players before the season started, and it's now time for those leaders to step up, make a statement, and lead this team back to the level of play that the team has come accustomed to.

“The ability for the five of us to come together to meet and talk with Bails directly, I think one of the things with Bails is that he’s super open with us,” senior infielder Zak Taylor said on media day. “Just as he gives us advice, he wants advice back.”

With a Civil War series with Oregon in Eugene on deck this weekend, the Beavers have a perfect opportunity to get back on track against their arch-rival in a series that will certainly give the Beavers (31-14-1, 17-4 Pac-12) the shot in the arm they need.

With Oregon fresh off being swept in brutal fashion by Arizona this past weekend (outscored 54-21), the Ducks will certainly be primed and ready for the Beavers at PK Park, but if the Beavers rise and play to their ability this weekend, they'll take care of business in Eugene.

Despite losing a plethora of talented and experienced playmakers to the pros after last years' magical National Championship run, the Beavers still boast plenty of players who were in Omaha and were every bit a part of that special run that are still donning the orange and black.

It's time for those players to step up and rise to the occasion.