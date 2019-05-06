Oregon State Baseball: 3 Reasons why the Beavers will turn it around
The No. 12 Oregon State baseball team suffered one of its worst setbacks in recent memory this past weekend, getting swept at home by Oklahoma State in three games. Despite the losses to Oklahoma State and Gonzaga pushing the Beavers' losing streak to four games, there's plenty of time left to right the ship, and here's three reasons why Oregon State will turn it around.
1. Oregon State is too talented and has been here before
With the low point in the 2019 season hopefully behind the No. 12 Oregon State baseball team, it's all about response from the leadership of the team moving forward that will determine just how far this team goes. .
Think back to media day... Interim head coach Pat Bailey was stepping into the impossible position of succeeding a potential Hall of Fame coach and trying to follow up a national title in his first season.
To help navigate his first season, Bailey brought a new tweak to the program by creating a close group that would be the voice for the team. That group is Adley Rutschman, Bryce Fehmel, Zak Taylor, Preston Jones and Andy Armstrong.
“I have an inner circle. I have five players in it, including those three, and I meet with those guys almost every week, just to discuss how things are going,” Bailey said back on media day. “I firmly believe that players are the foundation of your program… They’re the boots on the ground and leadership starts from the ground up.”
Bailey, who's as even-keeled as they come, developed an inner-circle of players before the season started, and it's now time for those leaders to step up, make a statement, and lead this team back to the level of play that the team has come accustomed to.
“The ability for the five of us to come together to meet and talk with Bails directly, I think one of the things with Bails is that he’s super open with us,” senior infielder Zak Taylor said on media day. “Just as he gives us advice, he wants advice back.”
With a Civil War series with Oregon in Eugene on deck this weekend, the Beavers have a perfect opportunity to get back on track against their arch-rival in a series that will certainly give the Beavers (31-14-1, 17-4 Pac-12) the shot in the arm they need.
With Oregon fresh off being swept in brutal fashion by Arizona this past weekend (outscored 54-21), the Ducks will certainly be primed and ready for the Beavers at PK Park, but if the Beavers rise and play to their ability this weekend, they'll take care of business in Eugene.
Despite losing a plethora of talented and experienced playmakers to the pros after last years' magical National Championship run, the Beavers still boast plenty of players who were in Omaha and were every bit a part of that special run that are still donning the orange and black.
It's time for those players to step up and rise to the occasion.
2. The Pac-12 Crown is still up for grabs
Even after one of the worst weeks in recent recent memory that saw the Beavers drop four games by way of a Tuesday loss to Gonzaga and a three game series to Oklahoma State, they didn't budge in the Pac-12 standings.
Teams figure to have poor stretches of play and lulls in a season, and given that the Beavers boast so many newcomers in key positions, it's understandable that the Beavers would simply have an off week.
If there was a week to play poorly, that was the week to do it. Thanks to the Pac-12 not having 12 baseball teams, each team is required to schedule one non conference series during the season to make up for it.
The silver lining in all this for the Beavers is that despite dropping a bevy of games last week, they still find themselves tied with Stanford for first place in the Pac-12. Given that the Beavers play Stanford in two weeks on the farm, Oregon State has the opportunity to rally from this poor stretch of play and control their own destiny down the stretch.
A national seed and a regular season Pac-12 championship are still within reach for Bailey and Co. if they buckle down and get this train back on track, but it's going to require a higher level of discipline and focus than we've seen from the team in the past few games.
The season is far from over, and the Beavers have the potential to win the Pac-12 championship, I'd say that's plenty of motivation for a very eager and hungry OSU team to get rolling in the next few weeks.
3. 2007
Last but not least, we arrive at the last reason why Oregon State will turn it around in the coming weeks, and that's the year 2007.
Following a magical run in 2006 that followed the exact same path as the 2018 team did in Omaha by losing the first game of the CWS and the first game of the finals only to go on and win the title, the Beavers hardly resembled the makings of a title squad in 2007 as they limped into the postseason with a losing Pac-12 record and were among the last four into the field.
The rest as we all know, is history as the Beavers Omaha experience paid off as a young squad got hot at just the right time. While no two teams, years, or situations are alike, there are a lot of parallels between the 2019 and 2007 teams with one very notable exception.
The 2019 team is in a much more fruitful position at this point in the season than the 07 group. The Beavers are still poised to host a regional, and could potentially be a national seed and win the Pac-12 regular season if they can manage to flip the script in the coming weeks.
The '07 team managed to dig deep and pull out some of that championship level play late in the season to finish it off in style, and now it's up to the 2019 Beavers to do the same.
Veteran players like Rutschman, Fehmel, Armstrong, Jones, Taylor, and others, who played crucial roles in the postseason run a year ago, have to channel some of their magic from a season ago.
Easier said than done, but with a group this talented, led by a coaching staff that in my opinion is still considered top-tier, there's no doubt that the Beavers will get back on course over the next few weeks with the championship level experience they boast.