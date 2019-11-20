Celebrate the holidays with a new subscription to BeaversEdge.com. Get big savings on your subscription, and grab some free college gear for you or a friend!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – The 2018 College World Series Champion Oregon State baseball team will be recognized at a White House celebration Friday that will honor multiple NCAA Champions across different sports.

Former head coach Pat Casey and players and coaches from the 2018 team have been invited to celebrate the program’s third national title. It will be the second time Oregon State baseball has visited the White House; the Beavers went to Washington D.C. after the team’s title in 2007.

Friday’s visit will be funded by an anonymous donor.

“This will be a wonderful life experience for our student-athletes and a well-earned opportunity to celebrate this significant achievement,” said Oregon State Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics, Scott Barnes.

The 2018 Beavers won the College World Series by taking 2-of-3 from Arkansas in the Championship Series. The Beavers overcame a CWS-opening loss to North Carolina before winning four straight to advance to the Championship Series versus the Razorbacks.

Oregon State was 55-12-1 that season and featured four players who ended up as first-round selections: Nick Madrigal, Trevor Larnach and Cadyn Grenier in 2018 and Adley Rutschman in 2019.

Rutschman, who was the CWS Most Outstanding Player, also went on to win the 2019 Golden Spikes Award, the Dick Howser Trophy and the Buster Posey Award.

The finale, a 5-0 win over the Razorbacks, was the 900th win in Casey’s career at Oregon State. The title was the third for Casey, who announced his retirement the following offseason.

Casey won three national titles at Oregon State. The Beavers are the only team to win three titles since the NCAA adopted the Super Regional postseason format in 1999.

Oregon State Athletics