BeaversEdge.com

Oregon State head football coach Jonathan Smith announced Tuesday the additions of quarterback Nick Moore, wide receiver I'Shawn Stewart and safety Braelen Bettles.

Moore is a younger brother of former Beaver standout quarterback and current Miami Dolphin Matt Moore. He will be immediately eligible to practice, but will have to redshirt this season due to NCAA transfer regulations after attending Eastern Washington University for the first two terms of this academic year. The Newhall, Calif., native will have three years of playing eligibility beginning with the 2019 season.

Moore was the Foothill League Offensive Player of the Year at Hart High School and an all-area first team selection as a senior after completing 58.2 percent of his passes (166-of-285) for 2,102 yards (191.1 per game) and 21 touchdowns. He also carried the ball for 713 yards and 15 touchdowns his final prep season. Moore also started as a sophomore and a junior until a season-ending injury sidelined him in 2015.

Stewart is a 6-0, 166-pound wide receiver from Bolingbrook, Ill. He earned all-state and all-league recognition during his career, and was ranked among the top 30 prospects in the state per 247Sports. He graduated in December from Bolingbrook High School and is enrolled at OSU.

Bettles is a 6-1, 190-pound three-year letterman safety from Happy Valley, Ore. The Clackamas High School standout is a two-time Mount Hood Conference selection, and earned all-state recognition following last season after leading the Cavaliers to the state championship. Bettles also competes in basketball and track and field.

Spring practice officially opens Wednesday with public scrimmages April 14 at Mountainside High School in Beaverton at 11 a.m. and the annual Spring Game at Reser Stadium April 28 at 1 p.m.