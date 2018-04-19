BeaversEdge.com

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State football head coach Jonathan Smith announced Thursday the addition of tight end Teagan Quitoriano (Kwee-tore-ee-ano) to the program for the 2018 season.

The 6-7, 250-pound Quitoriano hails from Salem's Sprague High School, where he lettered four years – including three seasons as a starter – at tight end and defensive end. He is an All-State and All-League selection during his high school career in both football and basketball.

He helped Sprague to a 9-2 record in 2017 as a senior, just a year after the Olympians went 10-2. Both years the team qualified for the state playoffs.

Quitoriano is rated three stars by Rivals.com. He was ranked as the No. 3 prospect in the state of Oregon by OregonLive.com leading up the 2017 season.

The incoming freshman also lettered four years in basketball for Sprague.

The Beavers opened spring practice April 4 and the team's spring game is slated for April 28 at Reser Stadium, starting at 1 p.m. PT.