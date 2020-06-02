It was the beginning of the year when Oregon State became the first power-five offer for Westlake Village (CA) athlete Kaylin Moore, and one thing hasn't changed since that moment - the Beavers are still one of the school recruiting him the hardest. What has changed, however, is the size of his offer sheet, as Moore has added offers from Cal, Colorado, Washington State and many more.

“It has definitely been good," said Moore of his recruitment. "I have just been trying to make sure I keep a good relationship with all of the coaches I am talking to and have been working out and trying to make sure I keep my body in shape during the quarantine.”

It has always been a dream for Moore to play in the Pac-12, so there is a lot of excitement around the fact that multiple schools from the conference, including Oregon State, are the ones recruiting him the hardest.

“The schools that are reaching out the most are probably Cal, Oregon State, Washington State, and a couple more,” said Moore.

