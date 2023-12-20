The early signing period for the 2024 recruiting cycle is upon us with prospects from around the country signing with their respective programs between Wednesday and Friday. For Oregon State, it has been a tumultuous last few weeks following the departure of Jonathan Smith to Michigan State.

New head coach Trent Bray has had to replace a large majority of the Beavers' 2024 recruiting class and has done an admiral job. Additionally, six prospects committed to the program from before Smith's departure remain committed to the Beavers.

Below, BeaversEdge will take you through the early signing period as Oregon State's 2024 commitments sign their letters of intent and officially become Beavers.