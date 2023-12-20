Oregon State 2024 Recruiting Class - Early Signing Period Central
The early signing period for the 2024 recruiting cycle is upon us with prospects from around the country signing with their respective programs between Wednesday and Friday. For Oregon State, it has been a tumultuous last few weeks following the departure of Jonathan Smith to Michigan State.
New head coach Trent Bray has had to replace a large majority of the Beavers' 2024 recruiting class and has done an admiral job. Additionally, six prospects committed to the program from before Smith's departure remain committed to the Beavers.
Below, BeaversEdge will take you through the early signing period as Oregon State's 2024 commitments sign their letters of intent and officially become Beavers.
Who is expected to sign during the period?
As of Wednesday morning, BeaversEdge expects a majority, if not all, of the Beavers 11 commitments in the 2024 class to sign with the program. There are a few players we have not been able to confirm heading into Wednesday. That being said, the Beavers's current list of commitments includes ATH Salahadin Allah, QB Kallen Gutridge, RB Cornell Hatcher, OL Adam Hawkes, DE Will Haverland, K Martin Connington, WR Eddie Freauff, LB Dexter Foster, DB Exodus Ayers, OL Dylan Sikorski, and WR Malachi Durant.
Notably, transfer portal commitments do not technically sign any letters of intent but some programs do announce them during the signing periods as well. The Beavers currently hold seven transfer portal commitments in OL Van Wells, OT Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan, RB Anthony Hankerson, DE Nick Norris, DT Amipeleeasi Langi, DE Anthony Jones, and CB Mason White.
Additionally, those players still uncommitted in the portal do not have to decide over the next three days, they have until whenever they choose. For Oregon State, one would have to likely commit and be ready to enroll at the school by January 4-5 with classes set to begin January 8.
Where there be more commitments?
As of Wednesday morning, we are expecting a few more potential prospects to ultimately commit to the Beavers and end up signing with the program this signing period. One name we will be watching particularly closely is former Oregon commitment Jordan Anderson who will decide between the Beavers and San Diego State. We will also be watching JUCO defensive back Amarion York closely.
LIVE UPDATES
MORE TO COME
