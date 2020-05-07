PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon Governor Kate Brown took to the airwaves on Thursday to share the latest developments in the state's plan to combat the COVID-19 Pandemic.

“There is some difficult news to share. Large gatherings, including live sporting events with audiences, concerts, festivals, and conventions will not be able to return until we have a reliable treatment or prevention like a vaccine," Brown said in a press conference. "The Oregon Health Authority is advising that any large gathering at least through September should be canceled or modified.”

Just how this exactly will affect the upcoming sports locally come September is still very much the question as this is an ever-evolving situation.

Stick with BeaversEdge.com for continuing coverage of this story as Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter will be on a zoom conference call with Oregon State Athletic Director Scott Barnes later this afternoon.

Barnes is expected to address Brown's decision and have answers regarding exactly how or if a sporting event would move forward without fans for at least September.