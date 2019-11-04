CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State linebacker Omar Speights has been named the Pac-12 Conference’s Freshman of the Week, it was announced on Monday.

Speights, from Philadelphia, led Oregon State with 10 tackles in the team’s 56-38 win over Arizona this past weekend. He totaled one tackle for loss and half a sack versus the Wildcats.

His 10 tackles equaled his season-best, set Oct. 12 against Utah.

The freshman has at least one tackle in seven of the team’s eight games this season. He has 23 over the last three games and 33 overall on the year.

Speights is the third Oregon State player to be recognized by the Pac-12 this season. Daniel Rodriguez was named the Special Teams Player of the Week on Oct. 7 and Oct. 21, while quarterback Jake Luton was selected as the Offensive Player of the Week on Oct. 7.

Speights is the first Oregon State freshman to earn a Pac-12 honor since both Sean Mannion (offense) and Scott Crichton (defense) were recognized on Oct. 24, 2011. He is the first true freshman since Jacquizz Rodgers (offense) on Nov. 8, 2008.

Oregon State Athletics