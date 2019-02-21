BeaversEdge.com

OL Levi Rogers has "great experience" at Oregon State
Levi Rogers moved to Woodinville, Washington from Massachusetts last summer, and his swing out to the west coast has been great for his recruiting process.While in the New England area, Rogers didn...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news