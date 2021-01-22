PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Highlands Ranch (CO) offensive tackle Jake Maikkula has seen his stock rise in a big way recently, increasing his offer sheet to the double-digits in two months including his most recent over from Oregon State. The Beavers joined the mix with Minnesota, Colorado, Colorado State, Virginia, and many more.

"It has been great and really fun," Maikkula told BeaversEdge. "I remember coming into high school as a freshman and just thinking it would be so great to be in that position, and after a lot of hard work and still with a lot of work to do, I am in a good spot and it's been a fun journey."

Though the offers just started piling up, Maikkula has been in contact with Oregon State coaches since before the dead period went into place, so he has had an opportunity to learn a lot about the school and the coaches.