CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith announced Wednesday that former four-star wide receiver Devon Williams (pronounced Dev-un) has transferred to the program. Williams is a true sophomore and per NCAA rules will not be eligible to play in a game the rest of the 2019 season. He will have three years to play three starting in 2020.

Williams hails from Lancaster, Calif., where he was ranked as the No. 1 athlete in the country coming out of Antelope Valley High School and was also rated four stars by 247Sports and Rivals.

He was named to the 2017 PrepStar Dream Team and was a Max Preps All-America Second Team selection. Williams was also a Tacoma News Tribune Western 100 pick, a member of the USA Today All-California First Team and the Orange County Register Fab 15 First Team.

He played wide receiver, quarterback and safety in high school. As a senior, in 2017, he made 71 receptions for 1,157 yards and 13 touchdowns. Defensively, he posted 67 tackles with five interceptions, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery. He also played an integral role on special teams.

As a junior, he passed for 1,150 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also ran for 397 yards and two touchdowns and caught 10 passes for 87 yards and two scores. Defensively, he picked up 55 tackles, five interceptions, five pass breakups, and four forced fumbles.

Williams played in 13 games for USC in 2018 and 2019; he caught five passes for 98 yards over that stretch. He also caught one touchdown pass, for 41 yards, in the Trojans’ 2018 game at Reser Stadium. He finished with three catches for 77 yards in that game.

