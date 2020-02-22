Sign Up For New Annual Subscription, Get FREE Oregon State Gear!

The Oregon State coaching staff had a busy week on the recruiting trail, sending out nine total offers to eight players from the class of 2021 and one player in the class of 2022.

The Beavers went national, offering players all the way from Washington to Georgia. Four 4-stars, three 3-stars and two players who have not yet been ranked were among those to pick up an offer.

Multiple players in the Rivals250 picked up an offer, including Scottsdale (AZ) defensive end Quintin Somerville, Covington (GA) cornerback Nyland Green, Dallas (TX) cornerback Ishmael Ibraheem, and Detroit (MI) safety Jaylen Reed.

The full list of offers is below.