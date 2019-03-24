BeaversEdge.com

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Ryan Ober hit a grand slam in the second inning and Grant Gambrell tied a career-high with 12 strikeouts as Oregon State defeated California, 10-5, Sunday in front of 3,726 fans at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.

The victory sent the Beavers (16-4-1 overall, 3-3 Pac-12 Conference) to a series win over the Golden Bears (11-10, 2-4). Cal took the opener Friday, 3-2, and the Beavers answered with a 3-2 victory Saturday.

On Sunday, the offense gave Gambrell (1-1 on the year) plenty of cushion early on. Oregon State scored five in the first – highlighted by a two-run single off the bat of Preston Jones. Ober then made it a 9-0 game in the second when he hit a grand slam over the left field fence off Cal reliever Nick Proctor. It was his first career home run.

Gambrell took charge from there, and struck out 12 Cal batters over 6 1/3 innings. His 12-strikeout effort tied a career best – first set on Feb. 25, 2018 against Ohio State. The Golden Bears scored four off Gambrell, but just two were earned, and he improved to 1-1 this season.

California did pull to within four, at 9-5 in the seventh. But Adley Rutschman drove in a run via a sacrifice fly in the eighth and Mitchell Verburg and Jake Mulholland combined for 2 1/3 scoreless innings to end the game.

Rutschman, Beau Philip and George Mendazona all finished with two hits for the Beavers, who had 11 as a team.

Arman Sabouri started for Cal, but lasted just one inning, and allowed all five first-inning runs. He dropped to 2-2 on the year.

Next Up

Oregon State makes the short trip to Hillsboro Tuesday for a midweek matchup with Portland at Ron Tonkin Field. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m. PT.

Versus Top 50

Per WarrenNolan.com, the win Sunday marked Oregon State’s 12th versus a top-50 RPI team this season. No other team has more than eight nationally.

