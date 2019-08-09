It what's become the theme of the week, the Oregon State football team took to Reser Stadium for Day 8 of fall camp, marking the third consecutive day that the Beavers have opted for the stadium over the Prothro Practice Fields. With partly cloudy skies, temperatures in the high 70's, and a light breeze, the weather was just about perfect. BeaversEdge.com Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter gives you the latest on Jonathan Smith ’s squad with this in-depth Day 8 Nugget Report.

- Today’s practice was much shorter than normal as the Beavers shaved about 30-40 minutes off their usual practice time. After having a high-intensity and emotional practice on Thursday, Friday’s practice was a bit of a different vibe.

- When the team was working through their various individual drills, the music was much quieter than normal and the Beavers quietly went about their business. However, once the two-minute, 7-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills started, the music was cranked to near max and the intensity kicked back up.

- With the Beavers electing to have a shorter practice, there wasn’t a ton of 11-on-11, 7-on-7, or two-minute action, but even still, the team managed to show us quite a bit.

- Jake Luton was the first quarterback to take reps during the 11-on-11 work and stayed with largely the first unit for the majority of his time on the field today. The 6-foot-7 QB came out firing right away, consistently looking 15-20 yards + down the field.

- Speaking of Luton, he and Tyjon Lindsey had two highlight touchdowns as they linked up for what would have been a 75-yard touchdown off a deep post route in 7-on-7 work and connected for a 35-yard touchdown on a crossing route in 11-on-11 work. Both times Lindsey showcased great speed off the line, soft hands, and crisp route-running. Smith highlighted Lindsey post-practice noting that it’s been really exciting to see what he can do now that he’s fully healthy and comfortable in the offense. In terms of Luton, both of these throws were right on the money and he’s clearly developing a strong rapport with the speedy Lindsey.

Here’s a look at the first-team offense from today:

QB: Jake Luton

RB: BJ Baylor

WR: Isaiah Hodgins

WR: Tyjon Lindsey

WR: Kolby Taylor/Champ Flemings

TE: Noah Togiai

LT: Blake Brandel

LG: Gus Lavaka

C: Jake Levengood

RG: Clay Cordasco

RT: Brandon Kipper

PREMIUM SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE for the FULL NUGGET REPORT