NUGGETS: Oregon State Football Fall Camp Day 1

With the Oregon State football team taking to the Prothro Practice Fields on Friday afternoon for the start of fall camp, BeaversEdge.com gives you the scoop from practice.

- After a long summer, it felt great to be back at the Prothro Practice Fields for Oregon State's first practice of fall camp. Finally being able to be around the team in a much less hands-off way has already been a big plus and I'm very much looking forward to what the season will bring.

- First off, you couldn't have asked for a better weather day to kick off the camp slate... partly sunny skies and temps in the mid-'70s made for a very enjoyable morning/afternoon.

- With needing more than a few days to acclimate, the Beavers donned just shorts and helmets in the first practice today. Smith said that Monday will be the first day that the team puts on shoulder pads...

- Starting with the quarterbacks...

- Tristan Gebbia looks 100% healthy and ready to go. The notion that he wouldn't be 100% to start camp looks like it may have been overblown quite a bit as he turned in a very solid first day with some impressive throws. There was one particular fade route that was about 40-50 yards that he placed perfectly after making a great plant and throw motion in the pocket. Need to see full speed to be certain, but I would venture to say he's got zero limitations.

- Sam Noyer was quite impressive in his OSU practice debut as well... I almost didn't recognize him at first because he looks a lot more physically imposing than his 6-foot-4, 227-pound frame would suggest. He's a pretty good-sized dude out there and he can really move his feet well in addition to throwing a really catchable ball. He'll need to continue to get reps, but I was quite impressed with what he brought to the table.

- Another player who absolutely caught my eye today was Makiya Tongue. After suffering an injury during spring and not getting much of a run, we got to see what Tongue is all about today and the potential is off the charts. It's quite clear from the eye test that he brings an SEC body to the receiver room, and that's going to be invaluable. Very excited to watch him grow over the next couple of months.

- A look at the first-team offense

LT - Joshua Gray

LG - Jake Levengood

C - Nathan Eldridge

RG - Nous Keobounnam

RT - Brandon Kipper

QB - Tristan Gebbia / Sam Noyer / Chance Nolan / Sam Vidlak

RB - B.J. Baylor / Deshaun Fenwick / Trey Lowe

WR - Trevon Bradford / Champ Flemings

WR - Zeriah Beason / Tre'Shaun Harrison

WR - Makiya Tongue / Tyjon Lindsey / Anthony Gould

TE - Luke Musgrave / Jake Overman

INJURIES

