Nuggets: Light Monday, sharp Luton for Day 16
Today was a short, light practice following Saturday’s scrimmage. The Beavs were back at Prothro practice field for a practice in helmets, but no pads. Most of the day was walkthrough and special teams, with a little 7-on-7.
There was no team work today, but here’s what I gathered to be the first-team offense post-scrimmage.
QB: Jake Luton
RB: Jermar Jefferson
WR: Isaiah Hodgins
WR: Tyjon Lindsey
WR: Kolby Taylor
TE: Noah Togiai/Teagan Quitoriano
LT: Blake Brandel
LG: Onesimus Clarke
C: Nous Keobounnam
RG: Clay Cordasco
RT: Brandon Kipper
Clarke filled in for Gus Lavaka, who injured his ankle Saturday. Lavaka was dressed, but was on the side with his position group. Again, Coach Smith mentioned that the injury was not serious, but is a situation to monitor.
Luton took most of, if not all the first team reps today. Gebbia worked with the second team o-line during situational drills and walkthrough. While this is similar to the rest of camp, it indicates that there were no major changes made since the scrimmage.
