It's pretty obvious that adding pieces to the defensive line is the No. 1 priority for the Oregon State coaching staff as the December 19 Signing Day is just three weeks away. Here's a quick nugget report on DL recruiting. CLICK HERE TO READ

It's Cyber Week at BeaversEdge.com, and we're rolling out our most popular promotion of the year.

When you sign up for an annual subscription, you will receive a $99 gift card to the Rivals Fan Shop to buy t-shirts, jerseys, jackets, hats, accessories, collectibles, and more! With the December National Signing Day just around the corner, you'll get exclusive coverage from BeaversEdge.com with your subscription as well!

It's easy to sign up. Here's how:

Are you a new user? Click here to sign up

Are you a former subscriber? First, log in with your Rivals account, and then click here

If you have any questions about this promotion, email us at beaversedge1@gmail.com.

---

Rules and restrictions:

- This offer is for new annual subscriptions only

- Please provide a valid and current email address

- Please allow up to four days for delivery of your code to the email address you provided.

- Please use the promo code “99Cyber” to enroll in the promotion.

- If you are currently a monthly subscriber and would like to upgrade to annual using this deal, email us at beaversedge1@gmail.com for instructions.

- Offer is valid only while supplies last | Sign up now!

---

Click here to visit the Rivals Team Shop!