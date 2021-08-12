NUGGETS From Oregon State's Sixth Day Of Fall Camp

With the Oregon State football team putting on pads for its sixth practice of fall camp on Tuesday afternoon, BeaversEdge.com has the complete breakdown in this nugget report!

- After completing the acclimation process over the first five practices, the Oregon State football team officially donned full pads for Thursday's practice session. The full pads definetly brought a little extra energy as you could tell the intensity was turned up by hitting full speed.

- Of note, defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar said post-practice that wide receiver turned defensive back Jesiah Irish has moved back to receiver.

- One play that was particularly impressive to me today came from defensive back Rejzohn Wright. Matched up in single coverage with the 6-foot-2, 223-pound Makiya Tongue, Wright was able to force an incompletion by playing tight coverage and being extremely physical. Tongue obviously has a few pounds on Wright, so seeing him be able to jar the ball loose is really a credit to his talent and technique. He's arguably one of the more impressive guys in fall camp so far and I'm excited to see him get an extended run this season.

- As far as the quarterbacks go, credit goes to Tristan Gebbia who was arguably the most consistent of all the guys today. With Gebbia mostly running with the ones and Sam Noyer mostly with the twos, Gebbia had the more efficient day. He linked up with Luke Musgrave, Tyjon Lindsey, and Silas Bolden for touchdowns during 11-on-11 redzone work and looked quite comfortable out there. With Noyer running with the twos, he wasn't quite as efficient as we'd come to expect, but he still connected with Trevon Bradford on a perfectly placed deep fade during the same drill.

Special Teams

- Luke Loecher and Josh Green are both still trending towards being listed as "or" on the depth chart. With each guy bringing something a little different to the table, the Beavers have the luxury of being able to choose which punter fits them best at the moment. Both have shown really solid play in camp, but with each one using a different kicking foot, the ball comes off differently and that's created a nice range of punting options for Smith and Co.

- Champ Flemings and Anthony Gould appear to be the leaders in the clubhouse to handle kick/punt return duties this season. Both have really good vision as runners with the ball in their hands and have really good speed.

