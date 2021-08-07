NUGGETS from Oregon State's Second Day Of Fall Camp

With the Oregon State football team wrapping up its second practice of fall camp on Saturday afternoon, BeaversEdge.com has the complete breakdown in this nugget report!

- After kicking off spring practices on Friday, the Oregon State football team returned to the Prothro Practice Fields on Saturday morning for its second practice of fall camp 2021.

- The Beavers definetly brought the energy out there as the entire team was still very fired up to be back on the field together. You can absolutely tell that the last year was a strain on everyone and the guys are just so excited to be back in a normalized setting. It continues to be awesome to see...

- As far as the quarterbacks go, I'd say it was more of the same as day one. We won't truly be able to get a full read on the room until everyone puts on full pads in the middle of next week, but for now, I'd say the competition is still open.

- Sam Noyer and Tristan Gebbia have been very accurate and poised the first couple of days, while Chance Nolan is still struggling a bit with decision-making and timing. There were a couple of times where Nolan's would-be targets were a little frustrated he didn't get them the ball. Sam Vidlak continues to impress, but I still see him a bit on the periphery as he's learning the nuances of the college game and the offense.

- On the defensive line, we got to see Thomas Sio take some reps at nose tackle with the first-team defense and the early returns are promising. He's obviously got a ways to go as far as learning the position, but you can't coach size and that's what impressed me and the coaches on Saturday. Could be a darkhorse to see playing time very quickly...

Here's a look at the first-team defense:

DL - Isaac Hodgins / Simon Sandberg

DT - Thomas Sio

DL - Tavis Shippen / Cody Anderson

OLB - Andrzej Hughes-Murray

ILB - Avery Roberts

ILB - Omar Speights

OLB - Riley Sharp

DB - Rejzohn Wright

DB - Ron Hardage III

DB - Alton Julian

DB - Akili Arnold

To continue reading the full practice report, CLICK HERE