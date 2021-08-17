NUGGETS From Oregon State's 10th Day Of Fall Camp

With the Oregon State football team returning to the Prothro Practice Fields for Tuesday's practice and the 10th of fall camp, BeaversEdge.com gives you the breakdown in this nugget report...

- With the Oregon State football team recently conducted its first scrimmage of fall camp, Tuesday's session was very much geared toward individual drills and specific situations within the 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 periods.

- For example, Sam Vidlak was the first quarterback to receive reps today as he ran the first-team offense during a timed four-minute drill to begin practice. He wasn't able to lead the offense down for a score but showed some good instincts when thrown in the fire... Vidlak has one of the better asthetically-pleasing throws on the team and I'm very excited to continue to see him grow.

- As far as the rest of the quarterbacks go, Tristan Gebbia and Sam Noyer both received work with the 1's, while Chance Nolan and Vidlak were largely with the second units.

- Gebbia's highlight of the day came during 11-on-11 work when he linked up with Tyjon Lindsey for a 70-yard touchdown strike. While the throw was on the money, the run after the catch to the endzone was most impressive as Lindsey evaded two defenders to score.

- Nolan's highlight of the day came when he was able to connect with Jesiah Irish for a 57-yard touchdown during 11-on-11 work. Definetly feels like Irish is right at home being back at receiver...

- Noyer's highlight came at the end of practice as he linked up with Luke Musgrave on a tight end seam over the middle that went for 64 yards. In my opinion, it was one of the better balls I've seen Noyer throw all camp... From our vantage point, it looked like Musgrave scored, but the coaches decided to put the ball on the one and two plays later Deshaun Fenwick edged across the goal line...

- Oregon State men's basketball coach Wayne Tinkle was in attendance for today's practice... Tinkle was arguably the most popular guy in town as numerous observers and even the officials went over during downtime to chat up the Beavers' head coach. It was a really cool deal and was neat to see the growth of the men's program...

ROTATIONS

First-team defense:

DL - Simon Sandberg

DT - James Rawls

DL - Cody Anderson

OLB - Andrzej Hughes-Murray / Addison Gumbs

ILB - Avery Roberts

ILB - Omar Speights

OLB - Riley Sharp / Gumbs

DB - Jaden Robinson

DB - Elijah Jones

DB - Ian Massey

DB - Akili Arnold

FULL ROTATIONS + INJURIES

To continue reading the full practice report, CLICK HERE