NUGGETS From Oregon State's 16th Day Of Fall Camp

- The Beavers suited up in full uniform for Tuesday’s 16th practice of fall camp. Here’s everything you need to know from the picture-perfect day in Corvallis.

- Quarterback Tristan Gebbia got some throws in during early drills but didn’t participate in anything live during Tuesday’s session. The redshirt junior was still nursing the sore hamstring that ended his 2020 season and kept him out of Saturday’s scrimmage.

- Sam Noyer and Chance Nolan instead split most of the first-team reps during live drills, and we only saw Sam Vidlak during seven-on-seven.

- Nolan had the few if any, good throws during live drills, most notably a high-pressure 40-yard fourth-down throw to Anthony Gould who made a sprawling, diving catch down the far sideline in tight coverage. He added another long completion in the next series to the near sideline for Tre’Shaun Harrison, who made an over-the-shoulder catch.

- Nolan strived the most during 11-11 from the one-yard line. He had four chances and scored four touchdowns (Baylor and Fenwick with a TD each, and two TD throws from Nolan)

- Noyer looked a touch off on Tuesday, fittingly ending his day on a throwaway with pressure in his face, and subsequently slamming his helmet down once he got back to the sideline. There were a few short completions during the 11-on-11 drills, but that’s about it. There was some miscommunication, some pressure in his face, and just some poor throws. He did make some pretty throws during red zone and short-yardage drills, including a dart to the back of the end zone rolling to his right to Makiya Tongue.

- The defense played extremely well during 11-on-11, pushing consistent pressure on the two quarterbacks and forcing a number of incomplete passes. Outside of those two long throws from Nolan, it was a lot of short passes, screens, and tackles at or behind the line of scrimmage. I counted a sack from redshirt freshman Ryan Franke and two more from the whistle.

