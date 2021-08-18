NUGGETS From Oregon State’s 11th Day Of Fall Camp

With the Oregon State football team returning to the Prothro Practice Fields for Tuesday's practice and the 11th day of fall camp, BeaversEdge.com gives you the breakdown in this nugget report.

The sun came back out for Wednesday’s Oregon State fall camp at the Prothro Practice Fields. Here’s everything you need to know about the Beavers’ 11th day of camp as opening weekend nears to just 17 days away.

- Sam Noyer seemed be the first quarterback out there on most team drills, both in the early four-minute drills(11-on-11), in seven-on-seven in the red zone, and in full-contact red zone drills later in practice. While Tristian Gebbia and Noyer have been switching off pretty evenly while running with the first team, it appeared that Noyer was out there a little bit more often today.

The Colorado transfer had pretty clean day, keeping the ball out of the defense’s hands for the most part outside of a tipped interception during four-minute drills at the beginning of practice, where his receiver dove for the ball and tipped it up into the air and into the arms of a defensive back.

Noyer’s connection with tight end Luke Musgrave is apparent. The 6-6 252 lbs sophomore is just so much bigger and more physical than the defensive backs that have been guarding him in practice: no time more apparent than in 1-1 WR-DB drills, when Noyer found Musgrave deep over the middle where the tight end just muscled the ball out of the air for a deep completion. He had another during seven-on-seven on a physical slant route from Noyer for a touchdown.

Quarterbacks aren’t supposed to be hit in practice, but Noyer got popped (accidently) by Andrzej Murray-Hughes while rolling out to his right during two-point conversion drills. He laughed it off when he talked to the media after practice, said it felt good to feel contact like that again.

- Gebbia didn’t get as many reps in as Noyer, but outside of a few wild throws, he was sharp as well. During two-pt drills, he sat in the pocket comfortably and fired a rocket to Malik Kelley for the conversion. Same in seven-on-seven drills, Gebbia found Makiya Tongue for a touchdown on a similar concept over the middle, and on his next rep in those drills, found Tyjon Lindsey on a busted coverage on the far pylon.

- Sam Vidlak and Chance Nolan both ran with the second team for the most part, Vidlak was usually first in on drills between the two of them and he made it count.

- Vidlak probably made the throw of the day, finding Zeriah Beason on a perfect tight-window throw on the near sideline for Beason to make a diving catch for the touchdown. The window was only big enough for the football and Vidlak put it right there.

- Former quarterback-turned linebacker Jack Colletto got a couple of looks as a wildcat quarterback during redzone drills, converting one bruising run into the endzone for a touchdown from five yards out. He dragged at least three defenders in there with him.

- While the defensive line had a pretty quiet day pressuring the quarterback as the offensive rhythm improves, there wasn’t much of anything to speak of allowed on the ground. I counted one rushing (from running backs) touchdown during 11-on-11, and it was from redshirt freshman Ta’Ron Madison, who needed three tries from inside the ten-yard line to punch it in.

- WR Tyjon Lindsay was featured on a couple of sweeps in the red zone, he scored both times he touched the ball on that play.

- There wasn’t too much to write about for the defense today, but Rejzohn Wright had a few acrobatic pass breakups during multiple drills, including a fun matchup with Musgrave toward the end of practice in the red zone. Wright broke up the first down play to Musgrave on an in-break route, then Musgrave drew a PI call on a sideline throw at the one.

- The Beavers spent a little bit of time on special teams. Returning punts: Champ Flemings, Silas Bolden, and Anthony Gould. On kickoffs: Flemings, Jesiah Irish, and Ta’Ron Madison.

- Freshman kicker Atticus Sappington did most of the kicking duties Wednesday. He missed a few, but nailed a long of 43 yards.