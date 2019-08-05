BeaversEdge.com was LIVE in Corvallis for the fourth practice of Oregon State's 2019 fall camp as they prepare for the upcoming season.

With the Beavers in full pads tomorrow, Day 4 of fall camp was still full of energy and competition.

First, however is the bad news. Jonathan Smith announced after practice that senior defensive end Jeromy Reichner tore his ACL in his left knee during Saturday’s practice, and is out indefinitely.

Both the quarterbacks looked very sharp today, and each had their best day yet of camp individually. Tristan Gebbia was the first QB to take reps w the offense at the start, and here’s who I gathered to be the first team offense today.

QB: Tristan Gebbia/Jake Luton

RB: Jermar Jefferson

WR: Isaiah Hodgins

WR: Kolby Taylor

WR: Tyjon Lindsey/Champ Flemings

TE: Noah Togiai

LT: Blake Brandel

LG: Gus Lavaka

C: Nous Keobounnam

RG: Clay Cordasco

RT: Brandon Kipper

Gebbia got off to a little bit of a rough start, but showed poise as he gathered himself and showed out the rest of practice. He had a nice completion to Noah Togiai on a play-action roll out. His ability to throw on the run is one of his strong suits.

