Nuggets from Day 3 of fall camp
BeaversEdge.com was LIVE in Corvallis for the third practice of Oregon State's 2019 fall camp as they prepare for the upcoming season.
Sign up for a new annual membership to BeaversEdge.com and get 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Adidas gift card
It was another hot summer day in Corvallis, as the Beavers donned shoulder pads for the first time this fall. Although the team is still not in full pads, today’s practice was much more physical.
Jake Luton was the first QB to get reps with the offense today, but Tristan Gebbia got some first team reps as well. Here was what I gathered to be the first team offense today.
QB: Jake Luton/Tristan Gebbia
RB: Jermar Jefferson
WR: Isaiah Hodgins
WR: Kolby Taylor
WR: Champ Flemings/Tyjon Lindsey/Anthony Gould
TE: Noah Togiai/Isaiah Smalls
LT: Joshua Gray
LG: Gus Lavaka
C: Nous Keobounnam
RG: Clay Cordasco
RT: Brandon Kipper
Luton made several nice throws, including one to Anthony Gould on a deep-in route, which Gould turned on the burners for a score after the catch.
Luton also had a nice connection with Isaiah Hodgins near the end of practice, where Hodgins fought off Isaiah Dunn to catch a highly contested pass just short of the end zone. The Hodgins-Luton connection is very prevalent.
PREMIUM SUBSCRIBERS: READ THE FULL NUGGET REPORT HERE