BeaversEdge.com was LIVE in Corvallis for the third practice of Oregon State's 2019 fall camp as they prepare for the upcoming season.

It was another hot summer day in Corvallis, as the Beavers donned shoulder pads for the first time this fall. Although the team is still not in full pads, today’s practice was much more physical.

Jake Luton was the first QB to get reps with the offense today, but Tristan Gebbia got some first team reps as well. Here was what I gathered to be the first team offense today.

QB: Jake Luton/Tristan Gebbia

RB: Jermar Jefferson

WR: Isaiah Hodgins

WR: Kolby Taylor

WR: Champ Flemings/Tyjon Lindsey/Anthony Gould

TE: Noah Togiai/Isaiah Smalls

LT: Joshua Gray

LG: Gus Lavaka

C: Nous Keobounnam

RG: Clay Cordasco

RT: Brandon Kipper

Luton made several nice throws, including one to Anthony Gould on a deep-in route, which Gould turned on the burners for a score after the catch.

Luton also had a nice connection with Isaiah Hodgins near the end of practice, where Hodgins fought off Isaiah Dunn to catch a highly contested pass just short of the end zone. The Hodgins-Luton connection is very prevalent.

