The Beavers were in Reser Stadium once again, following the closed scrimmage last Saturday. Head coach Jonathan Smith said he was impressed with the reps during the scrimmage, especially the defense.

The defense was impressive again today, so we’ll start with a look at the first team defense.

DE: Isaac Hodgins

DT: Elu Aydon

DE: Lamone Williams

OLB: Hamilcar Rashed Jr.

ILB: Shemar Smith

ILB: Avery Roberts

OLB: Andrzej Hughes-Murray/Addison Gumbs

CB: Isaiah Dunn

S: Akili Arnold/Jeffrey Manning Jr.

S: Omar Hicks-Onu

CB: Kitan Oladapo

Nickel: Jaydon Grant

The good news for the Beavs is that David Morris was in full pads and practiced in individual drills and 9-on-7 (inside run). This is the most I’ve seen Morris in action all camp, and he looked ready to ball. He did not partake in 7-on-7, but he’s probably just being brought along slowly.

Isaac Hodgins was back to fully participating today and looked very fresh. Him and Doug Taumoelau had a nice run stop in the backfield for a loss.

Jonathan Smith mentioned after practice that the defense had five straight three-and-outs during Saturday’s scrimmage, and that he was very happy with the group.

