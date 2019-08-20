The Oregon State football team wrapped up its last open practice of fall camp on Tuesday and BeaversEdge.com Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter was live in Corvallis. With the Beavers set to transition towards their in-season practice schedule that features closed practices, don't miss this in-depth nugget report on the last open day of fall camp 2019.

- The final day of Oregon State’s open fall camp brought us hazy skies as the temperatures stayed steady in the low 80’s for the majority of practice at Prothro Practice Fields.

- The top offensive play of the day came on a broken play that led to a Flemings touchdown. With Luton under-center, he took the ball, faked a handoff to Jefferson, and then faked the end-around. After the second fake, Flemings was so wide open on a deep post that he was able to casually make the catch, walking towards the endzone and ultimatley, somersaulting into it. The end result was a 75 yard pitch and catch from Luton to Flemings that couldn’t have been more open in a video game… No doubt there was a huge miscommunication on defense.

- The defense continued its strong play on Tuesday… In what’s become a theme for the past several weeks, the Beaver defense has been getting the better of the offense. Today was notably good for the defense as they did a terrific job at getting to the quarterback.

Here’s a look at the first-team offense from today:

QB: Jake Luton

RB: Jermar Jefferson

WR: Isaiah Hodgins

WR: Tyjon Lindsey

WR: Champ Flemings

TE: Noah Togiai/Isaiah Smalls

LT: Joshua Grey

LG: Onesimus Clarke

C: Nous Keobounnam/Nathan Eldridge

RG: Clay Cordasco

RT: Brandon Kipper

PREMIUM SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE to READ the FULL NUGGET REPORT