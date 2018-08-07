BeaversEdge.com's Brenden Slaughter was live in Corvallis on Monday to take in Oregon State's fifth practice of fall camp. Read up on the analysis of the open practice below!

- Today marked the first fall camp practice in full pads, and they were certainly popping as players were extremely physical today. Several players whose physicality really stood out today were CB Deshon Wilson, S Jalen Moore, LB Andrzej Hughes-Murray, and LB Shemar Smith.

- Conor Blount was the first quarterback to take reps during the 11-on-11 work followed by Jake Luton, Jack Colletto, and Jake Dukart. Blount was best performer of the group, as he made several highlight plays, including a very nice fade to the back corner of the endzone to Jesiah Irish, who made a very tough catch look relatively easy.

- Speaking of Deshon Wilson, he’s looking very good out at cornerback as he’s perhaps the hardest hitter on the team. He made several big-time hits today and reminds me a lot of former OSU safety Al Afalava. Very physical and strong.

- Day five also brought us the first taste of a scrimmage atmosphere. The Beavers had first down markers and referees to make it official, but only ran live 11-on-11 scrimmage plays for about half the practice while the other was left for individual position group drills which has been the norm.

Premium subscribers: Continue reading here