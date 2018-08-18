- With yesterday being a closed practice to the media and a scrimmage, the Beavers noticeably had a lighter day today as they focused on individual drills and special teams work with a little 11-on-11 and 7-on-7 mixed in at the end.

- Jake Luton was the first quarterback to take reps during the very limited 11-on-11 work and looked very solid in those reps as he found Isaiah Hodgins on a crossing route touchdown that was perhaps his highlight of the day.

- Here’s how OSU’s first team defense looked today: Isaac Hodgins and Kalani Vakameilalo up front with Hamilcar Rashed and Andrzej Hughes-Murray/Kee Whetzel on the outside. Shemar Smith and Jonathan Willis locked down the middle with Kaleb Hayes, Shawn Wilson, and Isaiah Dunn at corner with Jalen Moore and Jeffrey Manning at safety. With David Morris out for the foreseeable future, Manning makes the most sense from a plug and play standpoint as he had a very impressive spring filling in for Morris.

- Another player to watch in the secondary who could push for starting safety playing time is Moku Watson. After redshirting last season, Watson had a solid spring and has followed it up with a solid fall camp. His ability to cover much bigger offensive players in space is what has really impressed me the most. Take today for example, Watson was given the tall task of defending 6-foot-5 219 pound tight end Bryce Bramscher during 7-on-7 work and made a really nice play on the ball as he arrived at the perfect moment to deliver a big hit and jar the ball loose. Watson is much more physical than his 6-foot-2 180-pound frame would indicate and I really like what he brings to the back end.

