- Day 12 of Oregon State football fall camp brought us back into the friendly confines of Reser Stadium as the Beavers donned their road white helmets during a shorter than usual practice day.

- The biggest news of the day was that Jonathan Smith announced that safety David Morris and running back Calvin Tyler would miss time moving forward. He didn’t offer a timetable on the two, but said he didn’t think either would be season ending. For Morris, Smith said that it was a foot injury, opposite of the one he had surgery on in the offseason. The good news is that Smith seemed confident that they’d get Morris back. Tyler sustained a knee injury in practice earlier this week and Smith seemed a little less optimistic about how quickly he could return saying they’re still waiting to see.

- For those wondering about why Jake Luton didn’t take any reps during Tuesday’s practice, Smith said that Luton had taken a helmet to the hand and was held out for precautionary reasons. The good news for the Beavers is that Luton was back taking reps in Thursday’s practice during the 11-on-11 periods.

- Cornerback Isaiah Dunn was back participating in 11-on-11 work after being limited for most of fall with an injury. While he was in a white no-contact jersey, he looked comfortable being back on the field.

