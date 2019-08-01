- With the Oregon summer sun is full effect, the Oregon State football team hit the Prothro Practice Fields on Thursday afternoon, kicking off the second camp under head coach Jonathan Smith.

- With the Beavers being in shorts rather than pads, there wasn't a ton of 11-on-11 or even 7-on-7 work, but still, the Beavers still managed to show us quite a bit. While today's practice was largely made up of the drills that you can see here, the Beavers still managed to work a little bit of team work in.

- Quarterback Jack Colletto, who Smith said would be spending some time at linebacker this fall, was with the linebacking corps throughout the first day. Given Colletto's size and physical play style, this could be a good way to keep him fresh in terms of playing time. While the Beavers certainly won't go away from any Wildcat packages with Colletto, it's clear that the team wanted to give him reps at a position where he can make a more consistent impact. While I didn't see a ton of him today, he looked right at home in the linebacker drills.

- It was nice to see Jackson Chryst and Nick Moore get some of the QB reps behind Jake Luton and Tristan Gebbia. Moore, who has impressed the coaching staff in previous camps, struggled with command and execution but still showed solid decision making. Chryst on the other hand, looks like he's much older than a true-freshman. At 6-foot-2, 203 he already boasts a solid physique and I was impressed with his throwing ability and decision making.

- Speaking of the quarterbacks, both Luton and Gebbia had solid days. Luton was the first quarterback to receive reps and largely spent his time with the 1's while Gebbia primarily worked with a mix of the 1's and 2's. There wasn't a lot in terms of live work to really separate either of these guys, so look for more concrete news in the coming practices.

