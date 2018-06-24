BeaversEdge.com

Nugent talks Oregon State offer, looking to visit Corvallis
Highlands Ranch (Colo.) offensive center Drake Nugent added his most recent scholarship offer, coming from the Oregon State Beavers. The 6-foot-2, 260-pound three-star recruit holds double digit of...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news