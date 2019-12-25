ARIZONA

Analysis: The Wildcats finished second-to-last during the early signing period in the Pac-12 team rankings and they’re the only team in the conference without a four-star commitment. That is especially disappointing since coach Kevin Sumlin came to Arizona with the reputation as a special recruiter. That has not panned out yet for him. Keeping three-star DE Regen Terry from flipping to USC was big and Dion Wilson Jr. has the potential to help the defense immensely. Quarterback Will Plummer could definitely outplay his ranking in Arizona’s system. Grade: C-

ARIZONA STATE

Analysis: With only 15 commitments, Arizona State ranks seventh in the Pac-12 team rankings, but it’s a talented group on both sides of the ball that should help this program take the next step as a conference contender. Flipping Johnny Wilson from Oregon on signing day was one of the biggest moves in the Pac-12. I don’t know if he’s the next N’Keal Harry but he has the size to be special.

Keeping four-star LB Jordan Banks in the class was important and fellow LB Caleb McCullough could be a star in that defense. Four-star DT Omarr Norman-Lott provides a bunch of athleticism on the defensive line. Grade: B+

CAL

Analysis: This was quietly a very solid recruiting class that could have seen numerous prospects flip, but instead the Golden Bears got three-star quarterback Jaden Casey to flip from Fresno State, they held off USC for three-star linebacker Muelu Iosefa and four-star receiver Jeremiah Hunter could be the future focal point in Cal’s offense. Adding four-star tight end D’Andre Rogers around the early signing period was a massive accomplishment as well. There is a lot of talent on both sides of the ball as Cal addressed needs all over the field. Grade: B+

COLORADO

Analysis: Coach Mel Tucker and his staff did a nice job of dipping into Texas and Georgia for some possibly overlooked players and going the junior college route for some recruits who could provide immediate assistance, especially on defense. The Buffaloes also kept four-star receiver Brenden Rice and went into California for talented players like three-star WR Montana Lemonious-Craig and linebacker Mister Williams. Keeping four-star RB Ashaad Clayton in the class over the next few weeks is going to be important. Grade: B

OREGON

Analysis: The storyline leading up to National Signing Day was that Justin Flowe was leaning toward Clemson and he took a late visit to USC but Oregon landed the five-star linebacker and that’s all that matters. Flowe joins fellow five-star Noah Sewell, four-star Jackson LaDuke and others as the Ducks could have the best linebacker haul in the country. Four-star QB Jay Butterfield could be the next star at that position and four-star WR Kris Hutson fits perfectly in that offense. Oregon had the best class in the Pac-12 and it should continue to prove out that way on the field. Grade: A+

OREGON STATE

Analysis: The Beavers focused on getting a bunch of talented and athletic defensive players from the junior college ranks and it paid off with Rezjohn Wright, Alton Julian and others who could come in and provide immediate help. Junior college quarterback Chance Nolan posted huge numbers this past season and he could be fantastic in Oregon State’s offense. Three-star linebacker John Miller and three-star RB Isaiah Newell could be sleepers in this class. Grade: C+

STANFORD

Analysis: Signing Day was pretty quiet except for the blockbuster when four-star ATH EJ Smith, Emmitt’s son, committed to Stanford over Florida, Texas A&M and others. The Cardinal did a lot of early work in this class especially loading up with offensive playmakers like four-star receiver John Humphreys, who caught 111 passes for 2,001 yards and 32 touchdowns this season, and RB Casey Filkins, who flipped from Cal. Three-stars Levi Rogers and Tobin Phillips could be sleepers. Grade: B+

UCLA

Analysis: The Bruins went to powerhouse Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco for a handful of players and that’s never a bad idea since it’s arguably the best program in high school football. Receiver Logan Loya should catch a ton of passes in coach Chip Kelly’s offense and he’s under four-star consideration. So is defensive back Jonathan Vaughns, who had an excellent senior season at Bosco. UCLA also went the junior college route for some important pieces including running back Rachaad White, who rushed for 1,264 yards and 10 touchdowns this season. Both Vaughns and White remain committed but are unsigned. Four-star LB Damian Sellers was a nice add on signing day. Grade: B



USC

Analysis: Not to be overly critical, but there are few bright spots in USC’s recruiting class with the exception of some big offensive linemen who could provide stability across the front and then some defensive linemen who could pan out down the road. Nine of USC’s 11 signees play on the offensive or defensive lines. The only skill player is three-star WR Joshua Jackson. None of the top 24 players in the state signed with USC which is just hard to believe. The Trojans rank No. 83 nationally, sandwiched between Liberty and Arkansas, the lowest-ranked Power Five team in the country. A lot of work is needed heading into February. Grade: D-

UTAH

Analysis: After months of quiet preparation behind the scenes, Utah’s coaching staff pulled off one of the best National Signing Days nationally and had tremendous success across the board. Utah flipped high four-star cornerback Clark Phillips from Ohio State. Four-star defensive linemen Xavier Carlton and Van Fillinger could be superstars. Three-star Connor O’Toole is someone who could be a big receiver or tight end. Nate Ritchie is someone who could move up in the final rankings and he fits the Utes’ defense perfectly. Utah’s staff kept things quiet for almost the entire cycle and then unloaded on signing day in an impressive way. Grade: B+

WASHINGTON

Analysis: There was a surprise coaching change late in the recruiting cycle, but first-year coach Jimmy Lake, who was promoted from defensive coordinator, did an excellent job of calming nerves and keeping the recruiting class intact. Five-star defensive end Sav’ell Smalls leads the way but the Huskies also have a conference-high nine four-stars signed led by QB Ethan Garbers, WR Jalen McMillan, DB Jacobe Covington and many others. Everybody is talking about Oregon’s class but Washington is not far behind. Grade: A

WASHINGTON STATE