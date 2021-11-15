Notes & Quotes From Oregon State HC Jonathan Smith

- With the Fiesta Bowl team being inducted into the hall of fame this week, Smith said he's very excited to be able to catch up with some of his old teammates and coaches on Friday night. Said he's also looking forward to seeing OSU's new classic look uniforms .

- Smith also mentioned that he didn't see any signs of the team pressing to reach win No. 6 in the previous losses to Cal & Colorado. He simply noted that the team didn't play well enough in those contests to come out on top.

- In terms an area where Smith would like to see improvement, that's in the penalty department. He talked about how the holding penalties have been "drive killers" and that they needed to get those cleaned up ahead of this matchup with ASU.

- As far as individual areas that Smith was impressed with on defensive side, he singled out the secondary, saying he was pleased with the aggressive man coverage and physicality that they played with. He also lauded their ability to come up and make plays against the run game.

- Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith s aid that wide receiver Tyjon Lindsey didn't play against Stanford due to a lingering injury. It's unclear whether or not he'll be available against Arizona State, look for Smith to provide clarity on Thursday...

Jonathan Smith on OSU's improved defensive production vs Stanford's lack of offensive punch

"There's no question they've had some injuries on that side of the ball, particularly at quarterback. At the same time, defensively, we were where we needed to be, sound in their assignments, tackled well and played aggressively. There were some positives for sure, but each opponent is going to have a different personnel set."

Smith on the improved third-down defense

"A couple of things... One, I thought we were better on first and second down. I thought we put together a couple of more pressures that affected the quarterback and sped up his process. The secondary was also much tighter."

Smith on OSU's run defense

"I think we're going to need to play well on Saturday. You saw this last weekend how ASU can run the ball... they're physical, athletic, their scheme makes it tough, and the quarterback is a factor in it, so it's a real challenge."

Smith on keeping the team grounded

"They definitely enjoyed the win on Saturday night and celebrated amongst themselves. Yesterday, when we met with the team, we talked about how there's still so much football in front of us, and how there are meaningful games in November, which is what we've been working towards. I know these guys will be focused for a serious challenge and I know they're excited to play one more time in Reser."

Smith on the challenges ASU QB Jayden Daniels presents

"It starts with discipline because you've got to account for him in the run game. And then, you've got to make the one-on-one tackle when you've got a guy on him. He's elusive, he breaks tackles, and he can run. And then, he can hurt you with his arm. They've got some real weapons on the outside, so he's the total package under center."

Smith on going for it on fourth-down early

"You looked at the third-down play, and it looked like we actually got it, so that was part of the thinking. During the review, I felt that if we were going to be called short, it was going to be very short. Some of that is the analytical piece, where they look at 4th and 1 from the middle of the field and it's a 70 or 80% success rate. I was feeling confident with how we were running the ball and we talked to our team that we were going to go for it on fourth down and that our defense needed to be ready to respond. At that moment, I felt like going to get it."

Smith on seniors Trevon Bradford & Andrzej Hughes-Murray

"Trevon & Andrzej are two of the real favorites on this team. They've been through a lot, overcome a lot injury-wise throughout their careers, coaching changes, schemes, obviously some tough defeats, and kept battling. Those guys have been huge leaders for our program."

Smith on ASU's defense

"They play a sound scheme where they really don't try and fool you in terms of what coverage and front they're in. They do their job really well... they're physical, athletic, tackle well, and play an aggressive style going after the ball. They can create havoc with just a four-man rush and put a lot of pressure on the QB. They also have one of the better linebacker corps in the league, so it makes it a tough matchup."