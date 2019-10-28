With Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith meeting the media on Monday to recap the Beavers' bye week and preview Saturday's road contest with the Arizona Wildcats, BeaversEdge.com Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter gives you the most important bits of information in another edition of notes and quotes.

- One of the more important takeaways from last weeks' bye was that Jonathan Smith noted that the team was able to spend Tuesday and Wednesday last week focusing on the development of the young guys. He added that the Beavers have a lot of young guys and getting them reps during the week was invaluable. Additionally, he added that it was a double bonus because it allowed some of the veterans dealing with minor injuries to get much-needed downtime.

- One question that's been asked a lot in recent weeks is why the Beavers haven't been using newly-eligible linebacker Kyrei Fisher as much as perhaps many would have thought. Smith noted that the Beavers are still very high on Fisher and that the quad-injury he was dealing with early in the season set him back a bit. However, he noted that he's been practicing well and is rising up the ranks. But, at the same token, he added that the inside 'backers have been playing really well to this point and that it takes time to work him into the rotation.

- In terms of redshirt updates... Smith said that cornerback Alex Austin, who's played in three games, and safety Akili Arnold, who's played in two, won't redshirt unless circumstances change. If there's a chance to get them reps in the upcoming games, they'll be out there.

- There's an outside chance that senior receiver Trevon Bradford will make his return against Arizona. While I think the Beavers will ultimately rest him one more week so he can play in the final four, Bradford is now cleared and is just trying to get game ready. Per Smith, he's injury cleared, just not game-ready cleared.

Injury Updates

- Running back Jermar Jefferson and center Nathan Eldridge are both questionable against Arizona per Smith as he noted that both were able to practice in a limited capacity on Sunday. He said the week will determine their availability, but at this point, they're both 50-50.

- Linebacker Matthew Tago is also questionable for Saturday after going through a light practice session on Sunday. Smith hopes to have him amp up his activity as the week goes on.

- Neither linebacker Shemar Smith or offensive lineman Gus Lavaka practiced on Sunday. Both guys suffered minor injuries against Cal that aren't expected to sideline them long, but they've yet to return to practice. Smith hopes either or both can return to practice either Tuesday or Wednesday.

- Smith also gave an update on linebacker Andrzej Hughes-Murray... While Murray is expected to claim a redshirt season and return in 2020, there's still a chance he could return to the field and play in a couple of games late in the year. Smith noted that it's not extremely likely, but that there was still ample time. Hughes-Murray has begun conditioning work but hasn't yet returned to practice.