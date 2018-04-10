The Oregon State baseball team held its weekly media availability on Tuesday and BeaversEdge.com has video interviews with head coach Pat Casey, second baseman Nick Madrigal, and relief pitcher Dylan Pearce. Check out the video interviews at the bottom of this article.

Here are the most important nuggets from Goss Stadium before the Beavers head to battle Missouri State on Friday.

- Nick Madrigal is close to returning! Madrigal talked to the media at length about his injury, recovery, and return to the field. While he wouldn’t commit to a specific date or timetable, the star second baseman said he is “very close” to returning. If I were a betting man, I’d say Madrigal won’t play against Missouri State this weekend, but will be ready to go against Oregon in the Civil War series next week. It’s very clear that he’s itching to get back on the field and the pressure to return with the teams’ slump is mounting, but he reiterated he won’t come back ‘till he’s 100 percent.

- Dylan Pearce noted that the team is doing more team bonding activities to get back into a rhythm and a groove on the field. The freshman righty noted that the Beavers are starting to each breakfast together more frequently in addition to generally trying to spend more time as a unit.

- Pearce also added that the Beavers know what they are capable of and that this rough patch isn’t concerning to the team. Madrigal echoed the same point that the Beavers are really close and just need to clean up a few things in order to start winning games again.

- Walks and free passes have been the achilles heel of the Beavers during the recent rough stretch and Pat Casey wasn’t shying away from it. He said that the Beavers issued a combined 22 walks/hit batters in the two losses to Arizona and that you’ll never win a game with those kind of numbers.

- Additionally, Casey feels that he needs to do more as the Beavers’ skipper. He mentioned that he needs to coach better and put his players in a better position consistently.

- To know one’s surprise, Casey made a comment about how frustrating the schedule has been this year to the Beavers. Casey made known that he wasn’t thrilled about having to travel cross-country for a non-conference road series and I can’t blame Casey. OSU’s recent stretch has been brutal. After this weekend series against MSU, the Beavers will have played four of their last five regular series matchups on the road. The counter to that is the Beavers are in a good place moving forward with only trips to Pullman and Los Angeles left after MSU.

- More from Madrigal: While a lot of Oregon State fans are pushing the panic button on the Beavers, Madrigal was stoic in his response. He noted that the two series against Utah and Arizona are not going to make or break this team and that the Beavers will be fine.

- One positive thing to note during OSU’s recent struggles has been the play of Michael Gretler. Casey noted that he’s been playing fantastic baseball as of late. Gretler is up to a .293 batting average and has been hitting the ball very well during OSU tough stretch.

- Despite the Beavers dropping their last two series, I still like where this team stands. The Beavers sit 4th in the Pac-12 with a 7-5 record, but only trail first place UCLA by one game in the loss column. OSU’s RPI is 17th and will only improve once the Beavs play UCLA, and Stanford. Don’t get me wrong, OSU has their work cut out for them, but if they can get the train going again combined with the return of Madrigal, it will be awfully hard to slow it down again. Especially with the Stanford and UCLA series’ being in the friendly confines of Goss Stadium.