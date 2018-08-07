With today being the first day the media could talk to offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren since last week’s media day, naturally there were several questions that pertain to the Beavers’ quarterback derby which is presumably between senior Jake Luton and redshirt-sophomore Conor Blount.

Like Jonathan Smith the day prior, Lindgren was somewhat coy about what they think about the quarterback race other than the player that would win the job was the guy who provided the most consistent play day in and day out.

“We’ve still got work to do,” Lindgren said. “I’m looking for more consistency. We’ve been putting them in different situations like going to the red zone and there was some good things and some things we gotta clean up. Consistency as a group (is key). Those guys are eager to work at we need the work before the first game.”