Nimmo Jr. updates recruitment; where does Oregon State stand?
In early July, William Nimmo Jr.trimmed down his list from 16 offers to six.
Arizona, Cal, Florida, Oregon State, UCLA and Washington State made the cut for the talented three-star defensive back from Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei.
And while Nimmo is not making anything official yet there are definitely some schools that would even be more in focus as his senior season approaches.
