BeaversEdge - NFL Draft: Top five RBs heading into March

The NFL Draft will be a bit different this year without a combine but the scouting must go on and evaluations are as important as ever with millions on the line. Here’s a look at my top five running backs heading into March and a few sleepers to keep an eye on.

1. NAJEE HARRIS, Alabama

Harris waited his turn at Alabama and came back last season when he didn’t have to and it will pay off. He’s the most versatile back with size in the draft and could be the only first-rounder at his position. Possible teams: Pittsburgh Steelers, Buffalo Bills, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Miami Dolphins, NY Jets, Arizona Cardinals.

2. TRAVIS ETIENNE, Clemson

Etienne, like Harris, came back for his final season and had a solid year but didn’t raise his stock as much. His speed will be intriguing and he can catch the ball and I see him as a value at the top of round two. Possible teams: NY Jets, Miami Dolphins, Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers, Houston Texans most near top of round two.

3. JAVONTE WILLIAMS, North Carolina

Williams is a great value in the second round for a team looking for help or even depth at the position. He has franchise potential with his vision and speed, and he can work in many offenses. Possible teams: New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, Las Vegas Raiders.

4. MICHAEL CARTER, North Carolina

Carter could be this year’s Clyde Edwards-Helaire although as a second-round value. A short and company back who uses his natural leverage to his advantage. Possible teams: Arizona Cardinals, Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, Tampa Bay Buccaneers all near end of round two.

5. KENNETH GAINWELL, Memphis

Gainwell is considered by some to be a poor man’s Travis Etienne because he’s versatile and can catch the ball. He’s a great value at the end of the second or third for someone despite opting out. Possible teams: Buffalo Bills, New York Jets, Houston Texans, Detroit Lions.

SLEEPERS

A very productive runner, Jefferson isn’t a threat in the passing game and is likely a third- or fourth-round value for someone who wants a rotational back. Possible teams: Atlanta Falcons, Houston Texans, NY Jets, Detroit Lions, Carolina Panthers.

A bowling ball of a power runner, he has quick feet and sneaky speed as well. He’s a fit as a change-up back to a speed guy. Possible teams: Minnesota Vikings, San Francisco 49ers, Washington Football Team, Seattle Seahawks.

