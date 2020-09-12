BeaversEdge - NFL Beavs: Jordan Poyer & Johnny Hekker Named Team Captains

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Former Oregon State safety Jordan Poyer and former punter Johnny Hekker have been named team captains by the Bills and Rams, respectively.

For Hekker, this is the seventh time in his career he's been named a team captain as he's become a mainstay of consistency in the Rams' locker room. The former Oregon State punter has established himself as one of the best punters in the NFL and has strong respect from his teammates.

2020 marks the first time in his career that Poyer has been named a captain. Recently signed to a new extension, the Bills and Poyer have developed a great relationship and Poyer has been embraced as one of the defensive leaders by his teammates.