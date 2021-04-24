New Target Profile: TJ Hall Jr.
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!Oregon State extended an offer to Fresno (CA) athlete TJ Hall Jr on Friday. According to his tweet announcing the offer, defensive backs coach Blue ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news