BeaversEdge.com

Mission Viejo (Calif.) quarterback Joey Yellen's stock has quickly risen this spring, adding all seven of his scholarship offers since March 15. It's safe to say it's been a busy spring for the 6-foot-3, 220-pound passer.

"It's been crazy but a fun kind of crazy," Yellen said. "I was getting worried a little bit but it's really paid off this spring. It's been a big spring for me. I'm really excited about it. I'm looking forward to narrowing it down and making a decision."

It looks like two schools are at the top of Yellen's list although he hasn't officially narrowed anything down. He holds offers from Georgia and Arizona State and has visited both schools recently. Yellen also wants to visit both schools again in the near future.

But with an offer from Oregon State on Monday, he wants to make another trip.

"Now with this Oregon State offer, I'll make a visit up to Corvallis. I'm still trying to figure that out," he said.