BeaversEdge - New Beaver Questionnaire With Early Enrollee Quarterback Sam Vidlak

Ahead of his January enrollment, we spoke with Vidlak and have his New Beaver Questionnaire below.

Vidlak's intentions throughout his recruitment were to play his senior season and enroll in the summer of 2021, but after some careful consideration and the uncertain possibility that there would be a senior season, Vidlak made the decision to enroll early at Oregon State.

One of the biggest hidden gems in the state of Oregon and the 2021 class was Hidden Valley High School quarterback Sam Vidlak.

Has your size changed at all since you signed?

I'm at 185 right now and I am trying to be 195-200. Since last football season, the day after the state championship I was 161, so I have put on a lot of weight.

What does your workout routine entail?

My workout routine is a lot of lifting weights and sprinting as well as throwing the football anywhere between 4-6 times a week. I meal prep and try to eat as many calories as I can and try to put on good weight.

When do you plan on reporting to Oregon State?

I am enrolling early and will be at Oregon State in January.

What do you plan on working on or improving throughout the spring/summer?

My biggest focus is going to be learning the playbook and putting on good weight so I can be physically mature and be ready to play in the Pac-12, which I think I am very close to being.

How would you describe your playing style?

I try to make really good decisions and be very accurate, but I also try to make big plays and utilize my arm strength.

What player or team are you looking forward to going up against and why?

For me it is not really going against any person or team, it is just excitement to be playing football at Oregon State. At the Pac-12 level I will be super excited to be able to compete against each and every team because every team plays at a high level.

What athlete did you look up to growing up and why?

Me and my family are big Vikings fans so I really have looked up to Adrian Peterson and also Brett Favre. I first started watching football in 2009 and the Vikings had a pretty good year that year, and he was the first quarterback I watched.

What’s your favorite food?

It would probably be anything my mom cooks. She is the best cook and I love her food.

What’s your favorite movie?

Probably Dancers With Wolves.

What’s your favorite TV show?

I am more of a TV show guy than a movie guy, so this is a hard one. I really like The Last Kingdom, Longmire, and Yellowstone.

What’s the one song you’re getting amped up to before a game?

I kind of just listen to whatever is on, but my personal routine is to pray before each game and trying to get honed in on each game.

What are three good words to describe you?

Simple, Focused, and Hardworking

If you could date a celebrity who would it be?

I do have a girlfriend so I would not want to date any celebrity, I am pretty happy with what I have going.

If you could have any superpower, what would you choose?

Probably super speed cause it would probably help at Oregon State. I would just run every time.

If you won 10M from the lottery, what would you spend your money on?

I would probably buy a chocolate milk, enjoy that, and then thing about what the coolest thing to buy would be.

What’s the one thing you learned from recruitment that you would pass on as advice to a future recruit?

I would tell them enjoy the process and just be thankful.

What about Oregon State was “it” for you?

Great coaching staff, Pac-12 university, and the opportunity to stay close to my family.

What are your expectations for your freshman season?

My expectation is just to get better everyday, learn everyday, and compete as early as I can.