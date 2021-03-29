 BeaversEdge - NCAA Tournament Game Day: Oregon State vs Houston
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-29 16:48:38 -0500') }} basketball Edit

NCAA Tournament Game Day: Oregon State vs Houston

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
Managing Editor
@b_slaught

Who: No. 12 Oregon State (20-12) vs No. 2 Houston (27-3)

When: 4:15 p.m. PT

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium - Indianapolis, Ind.

How to watch: CBS

How to listen: LINK

***ACCESS OUR LIVE IN-GAME CHAT HERE***

WEEKLY COVERAGE

Oregon State vs Houston Preview

Sneak Peek At Houston

Beavers Punch Elite Eight Ticket

Reaction: Beavers Advance To Elite Eight

----

