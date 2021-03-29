BeaversEdge - NCAA Tournament Game Day: Oregon State vs Houston

NCAA Tournament Game Day: Oregon State vs Houston
Who: No. 12 Oregon State (20-12) vs No. 2 Houston (27-3)
When: 4:15 p.m. PT
Where: Lucas Oil Stadium - Indianapolis, Ind.
How to watch: CBS
How to listen: LINK
Oregon State vs Houston Preview
Beavers Punch Elite Eight Ticket
----
