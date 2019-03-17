Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-17 16:53:25 -0500') }} football Edit

Narbonne ATH gaining interest from Oregon State, others

Nv4j2pbwkzuc9snxtozm
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Mike Singer • BeaversEdge.com
@Beavers_Edge
BeaversEdge.com

Last season, Oregon State running back Jermar Jefferson became a star in the Pac-12 as he broke out early in the year as just a true freshman. Before Jefferson got to OSU, he starred at Narbonne Hi...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}