BeaversEdge.com

If you're on Twitter, you must likely saw Oregon State's video it put out on Thursday, which was part one of a seven-part video series with head coach Jonathan Smith and former Beaver Brandin Cooks, who is currently a receiver for the L.A. Rams and arguably the greatest WR in OSU history.

The video was so great, we wanted to put it on our front page to reach people that missed the video on Thursday. We'll post all of the Smith-Cooks videos in this series on our front page.