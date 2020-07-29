PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State recently extended an offer out to a 2021 offensive lineman that seems to have flown under the radar a bit to this point. Missoula, Montana tackle Dylan Rollins was the recipient of the offer, which was immediately followed up with an opportunity from BYU as well. Rollins now holds over 10 offers with the majority being from Ivy Leagues, so he was excited to see a football power join the mix.

“It has been super exciting,” said Rollins. “When everything shut down I was a bit concerned because I was counting on a big summer to get my name out there. I wanted to show everyone how much I’ve improved, how big I am, and just make sure they recognize that I have worked my butt off and can play at the top level.

I talked to Oregon State the day before they offered me, we talked about everything they want in a player and although they wanted to get me out to campus first, they decided that they wanted to go ahead and offer me which was very exciting. Right after that, BYU called me and offered me which was a little bit of a different experience because I am a member of the church.”

Rollins has been in contact with the coaches at Oregon State for a while, and was even able to make it to campus in September of last year. Since then, he has continued to build a relationship with the coaches and even has some ties to them.

“I first started talking to coach Payne, he is the offensive graduate assistant,” Rollins said. “I talked to him for the first couple of months and it was awesome. Later on, Coach Michalczik, who actually coached my dad at Montana State, he reached out to me and we have been building a relationship."

