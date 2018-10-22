Monday with Smith: Blount in concussion protocol
After a blowout defeat at the hands of the Cal Bears, Oregon State (1-6, 0-4) will look to find some answers before facing the Colorado Buffs (5-2, 2-2) in Boulder. Mike McIntyre's squad comes into this weekend’s matchup following a close loss to Washington and boasts some of the best offensive playmakers in the Pac-12 in quarterback Steven Montez and receiver Laviska Shenault.
BeaversEdge.com senior writer Brenden Slaughter was in Corvallis for Jonathan Smith’s weekly press conference and here’s what we learned.
Not a subscriber? Click here to sign up now!
WBB: Following OSU visit, 5-star Kennedy Brown set to make decision
Oregon State Beavers Football: Monday Notebook
Quick Hitters
- Smith announced that quarterback Conor Blount,who left the California game late in the first half from a blow to the head, is in concussion protocol. Smith elaborated and said that his status for Saturday's game against Colorado will be determined on how he proceeds through the protocol and where he stands with it later in the week.
- Jake Luton, whom the Beavers dressed but didn't play against Cal, went through Sunday's very short (40 min) practice. Smith indicated that Luton wasn't able to move around enough in the pocket on Saturday to be able to protect himself and that's why he was unable to go. Smith added that Luton wasn't full speed on Sunday, but that the team was hopeful he would be by Tuesday or Wednesday.
- Another good bit of injury news... Jeromy Reichner, Isaiah Dunn, and Isaiah Hodgins didn't suffer any setbacks against the Bears and the Beavers expect them to be a go on Saturday. This is welcome news as all three of those guys had lingering injuries that put their status as 50-50 going into the Cal game. Smith added that Reichner was a little rusty in his first action as a Beaver, but that he felt he'd be getting more comfortable as the weeks go on.
- Jermar Jefferson, who only played a handful of series against California before exiting with hamstring tightness, went through a limited practice session yesterday that included some light jogging and stretching. Smith added that he's very optimistic that Jefferson will be able to go on Saturday, barring any setbacks.
- Smith also noted that the Beavers' lack of downfield targets against Cal was largely due to the lack of pass protection. Noah Togiai, Trevon Bradford, and Hodgins were all guys that Smith said the Beavers wanted to get more involved on Saturday, but penalties and poor execution cost them.
Quotable
Jonathan Smith on whether or not preparation changes are needed
"We talked about it as a staff because we liked how we prepared and what we got done during the bye week. But, we obviously didn't like Saturday's result. I'm confident in what we're doing and the coaches are too in our schemes and where we're putting guys in position. We know we have to grow and improve, and so it's that fine line of keep on doing what you're doing because you can see the light at the end of the tunnel, but at the same time, the immediate results aren't coming, so it's hard to not want to make immediate, and drastic changes."
Smith on if he's begun to look for a potential lack of effort on tape
"We're always looking at our guys' effort out there. I will say, the only real glimpse that I saw that we weren't suddenly giving this game all our effort was the start of the second half when Cal went right down and scored in four plays. I was like, hold on here. I thought they rallied, regrouped, and played harder with better effort the rest of the second half. We always have our eyes on that and we'll keep our eyes on that.
Smith on what he's seen from Artavis Pierce in his two games back
"He's progressed, but I still want to get him out in the open field a little bit where he can really go. We haven't gotten that yet, especially on Saturday, but he's working and I'm seeing some good things in regards to recognition of pass protection. Sometimes all you think about is when he carries the ball, but he made a great fourth down catch. We really like AP."
Smith on offensive adjustments to allow for better pass protection
"I think we have to get back to having a little more variety in the scheme we're doing. Sometimes the ball needs to come out sooner. I know it's tough in this league to go on 12-to-14 play drives. You're trying to create a chunk play on a drive... well to create that you need to have more time to throw to push it down the field. It's a combination of that and variety. We've been pleased with our o-line, and it's not just strictly on these guys, Cal is a solid team and can rush the passer."
Smith on Colorado
"Well I know they can score a bunch of points. Steven Montez is a good player and has played for awhile now. He's got a strong arm and can move. Defensively, the scheme is similar to a lot of other teams in our league, but they're really good at it. They play tough and physical, and Boulder is a very tough place to play."