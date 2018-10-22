After a blowout defeat at the hands of the Cal Bears, Oregon State (1-6, 0-4) will look to find some answers before facing the Colorado Buffs (5-2, 2-2) in Boulder. Mike McIntyre's squad comes into this weekend’s matchup following a close loss to Washington and boasts some of the best offensive playmakers in the Pac-12 in quarterback Steven Montez and receiver Laviska Shenault. BeaversEdge.com senior writer Brenden Slaughter was in Corvallis for Jonathan Smith’s weekly press conference and here’s what we learned. Not a subscriber? Click here to sign up now!

Quick Hitters

- Smith announced that quarterback Conor Blount,who left the California game late in the first half from a blow to the head, is in concussion protocol. Smith elaborated and said that his status for Saturday's game against Colorado will be determined on how he proceeds through the protocol and where he stands with it later in the week. - Jake Luton, whom the Beavers dressed but didn't play against Cal, went through Sunday's very short (40 min) practice. Smith indicated that Luton wasn't able to move around enough in the pocket on Saturday to be able to protect himself and that's why he was unable to go. Smith added that Luton wasn't full speed on Sunday, but that the team was hopeful he would be by Tuesday or Wednesday.

- Another good bit of injury news... Jeromy Reichner, Isaiah Dunn, and Isaiah Hodgins didn't suffer any setbacks against the Bears and the Beavers expect them to be a go on Saturday. This is welcome news as all three of those guys had lingering injuries that put their status as 50-50 going into the Cal game. Smith added that Reichner was a little rusty in his first action as a Beaver, but that he felt he'd be getting more comfortable as the weeks go on. - Jermar Jefferson, who only played a handful of series against California before exiting with hamstring tightness, went through a limited practice session yesterday that included some light jogging and stretching. Smith added that he's very optimistic that Jefferson will be able to go on Saturday, barring any setbacks. - Smith also noted that the Beavers' lack of downfield targets against Cal was largely due to the lack of pass protection. Noah Togiai, Trevon Bradford, and Hodgins were all guys that Smith said the Beavers wanted to get more involved on Saturday, but penalties and poor execution cost them.

Quotable