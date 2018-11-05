Quick Hitters

-Jake Luton didn't suffer any setbacks that would keep him out of this weekends contest against Stanford per Smith. Given that Luton was a little slow to get up on several plays where he got rolled up on, that's good news for the Beavers. - Conor Blount has cleared concussion protocol per Smith and was available against USC if needed. - With Blount back in the fold, and Jack Colletto emerging as the go-to mobile option, it's going to be interesting to see how the backup quarterback job plays out in the last three games. Luton is the starter as long as he's healthy and Smith noted that the team will need to examine the backup QB spot now that everyone is healthy. -Speaking of Colletto, he's now scored on the ground in two straight games and he's carving out a nice niche in this offense. His unique blend of size, speed, and athleticism compliment the cannon armed, pocket passing Luton very well and I could very easily see his role continuing to grow. - Smith had a few reasons as to why the Beavers weren't able to sustain any sort of run game against the Trojans. 1. USC made it a point of emphasis to stack the box. 2. OSU wasn't as physical at the point of attack as USC was. - David Morris, who's missed the entire season with a foot injury, isn't close to playing per Smith. I asked him if he was ready to say he was out for the season, and he said while it's doubtful for him to play, the team isn't ready to close the door on his 2018 season. He has yet to practice, but Smith noted that he's been valiant in his rehab trying to get back onto the field. He also added that Morris just isn't in position where if the team puts him on the field, he'll be able to succeed. -Smith added that he was very pleased with the defense's improvement in terms of outside linebacker play in setting the edge and in press coverage by being physical with receivers at the line of scrimmage. He noted that these are two areas on defense where the Beavers have gotten significantly better than they were a month ago. - In terms of injuries, Smith noted that the Beavers were able to get out of the USC game without any long term or short term injuries. He added that he didn't believe there was anyone new to the injury report that would be unavailable for Stanford, but that he'd know for sure when he meets with the media on Thursday. - Smith noted that Noah Togiai is starting to get some of his athleticism back on the field. Togiai, who injured his knee during fall camp, still isn't at 100 percent per Smith, but that he's getting better and better each day. Smith also added that it's great to see the work ethic and toughness that Togiai has displayed in the few games returning from injury.

Quotable