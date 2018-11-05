Monday with Smith: Updates on Blount, Morris, and more
Head coach Jonathan Smith held his weekly press conference on Monday to recap USC, preview Stanford, and more... BeaversEdge.com senior writer Brenden Slaughter was at Valley Football Center and has all the info.
-Jake Luton didn't suffer any setbacks that would keep him out of this weekends contest against Stanford per Smith. Given that Luton was a little slow to get up on several plays where he got rolled up on, that's good news for the Beavers.
- Conor Blount has cleared concussion protocol per Smith and was available against USC if needed.
- With Blount back in the fold, and Jack Colletto emerging as the go-to mobile option, it's going to be interesting to see how the backup quarterback job plays out in the last three games. Luton is the starter as long as he's healthy and Smith noted that the team will need to examine the backup QB spot now that everyone is healthy.
-Speaking of Colletto, he's now scored on the ground in two straight games and he's carving out a nice niche in this offense. His unique blend of size, speed, and athleticism compliment the cannon armed, pocket passing Luton very well and I could very easily see his role continuing to grow.
- Smith had a few reasons as to why the Beavers weren't able to sustain any sort of run game against the Trojans. 1. USC made it a point of emphasis to stack the box. 2. OSU wasn't as physical at the point of attack as USC was.
- David Morris, who's missed the entire season with a foot injury, isn't close to playing per Smith. I asked him if he was ready to say he was out for the season, and he said while it's doubtful for him to play, the team isn't ready to close the door on his 2018 season. He has yet to practice, but Smith noted that he's been valiant in his rehab trying to get back onto the field. He also added that Morris just isn't in position where if the team puts him on the field, he'll be able to succeed.
-Smith added that he was very pleased with the defense's improvement in terms of outside linebacker play in setting the edge and in press coverage by being physical with receivers at the line of scrimmage. He noted that these are two areas on defense where the Beavers have gotten significantly better than they were a month ago.
- In terms of injuries, Smith noted that the Beavers were able to get out of the USC game without any long term or short term injuries. He added that he didn't believe there was anyone new to the injury report that would be unavailable for Stanford, but that he'd know for sure when he meets with the media on Thursday.
- Smith noted that Noah Togiai is starting to get some of his athleticism back on the field. Togiai, who injured his knee during fall camp, still isn't at 100 percent per Smith, but that he's getting better and better each day. Smith also added that it's great to see the work ethic and toughness that Togiai has displayed in the few games returning from injury.
Quotable
Smith on whether the Beavers' heavy pass attack was gameplan or what USC allowed them to do
"We didn't run the ball efficiently like we wanted to early on and that led to more pass attempts. I do think that being able to throw the ball is one of our strengths offensively... We've got some receivers who can make plays and we have an accurate passer in Jake, so we wanted to throw a little more. We can always improve in regards to protection. A couple times, they overloaded our protection and we needed to get the ball out and we didn't get it out. There's other times where our offensive line broke down with the movement of the USC line. We've got to do a better job of passing off line games."
Smith on why the Beavers' running game sputtered against the Trojans
"It's always two ways. You could see that USC had an emphasis on stopping our run game and they were very physical at the point of attack. They loaded the box and had a lot of movement up front. We had opportunities to run the ball better and we didn't, which is disappointing. There are some good coaches in this league and we had shown our ability to run the ball and they were going to do everything they could to take that away. I was pleased that we started to run the ball in the third quarter, but it wasn't nearly enough."
Smith on the status of the backup QB
"We kinda like what we're doing with Colletto right now in some unique situations. We'll kinda see where that backup quarterback dynamic is. Conor will get a full week of practice this week and then we'll be able to see who's going to be the backup. I can see us continuing to use Colletto is running situations if the matchups work for us offensively."
Smith on his Beavers' resiliency
"This is a competitive group that will continue to battle... We're just learning and growing on how to get over the hump and finish some of this stuff. We haven't been where we've wanted to be in a lot of our games."
Smith on the Beavers digging themselves holes to start games
"Well we don't love it... I know that. We talk about it as a team that we don't need to dig a hole to start, but for whatever reason, it's happened. It's not a lack of preparation, focus, or effort throughout the week, it's just something that we've had to deal with in most of our games."
Smith on the challenges Stanford presents
"It is a challenge... Week in and week out, everyone is going to look to establish a run game and these guys are known for that. They play a physical brand of football and so that's what you have to look forward to is another great challenge. I think Stanford is throwing the ball a little bit more than normal because KJ Costello is a good player."
Smith on the delay of game penalties
"Not a lot of explanation... I thought it looked very similar to a couple of false starts. I think there has been some inconsistency on how defensive delay of game is interpreted and that why we need to get clarification week in and week out on a lot of different schemes."